Tiger Zinda Hai: These stills of the Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer are making us excited

Are you excited for Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai? To add to our excitement, director Ali Abbas Zafar is keeping all of us posted with new stills and various details of the film. And all of them prove that fans are in for a special treat with this sequel to the 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger.

Ali Abbas Zafar shared a new still of the film and wrote, "Heat , Guns & blazing Fire 🔥, I hope this December is going to be Warm @TigerZindaHai :)." Isn't this exciting?

Just a few days ago, director Ali Abbas Zafar revealed some new on-set details from the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai. Sharing a picture of a number of rifles lined up in a sunny room, Ali Abbas Zafar wrote, "Ready to fire 10000 rounds of fire @TigerZindaHai #Armoury …The Madness Begins …"

He also shared a short clip on Twitter showcasing the beautiful lighting on the sets in Abu Dhabi.

Not only these, the director keeps serving us with clicks of Katrina too.

The caption of this image read as, "Don't irritate me #KatrinaKaif @TigerZindaHai, set life in 50 degrees #abudhabi."