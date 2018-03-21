1 / 6

Tiger Shroff is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Baaghi 2. The actor visited India's Next Superstars sets where he was seen sharing the stage with ace directors Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty, who are judges on the show. Baaghi 2, which also stars Disha Patani, is a remake of 2016 Telugu movie Kshanam. The Ahmed Khan directorial will hit screens on March 30. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)