Celeb spotting: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma and more
Best of Express
- Nirav Modi fallout: RBI discontinues LoUs for trade credit to make imports
- Aadhaar linking deadline extended, Supreme Court says wait for verdict
- Donald Trump ousts Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State, to be replaced by CIA Director Mike Pompeo
- Chhattisgarh attack: Nine CRPF personnel killed as Maoists blow up vehicle in Sukma
- Belief that defence expenditure is burden on state is a 'myth': Army Chief Bipin Rawat
- EntertainmentHighest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2018 so far: Padmaavat, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Padman & more
- EntertainmentJaya Bachchan on Amitabh Bachchan's health: He has pain in the back and neck but he is fine
- EntertainmentDulquer Salmaan and Sonam Kapoor's The Zoya Factor to release in April next year
- EntertainmentOctober: Everything we know about Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu's unique love tale
- SportsChennaiyin beat FC Goa 3-0, to face Bengaluru FC in ISL final
- SportsSandhu signs new 5-year contract with Bengaluru
- SportsI can be a total vegetable at home: Kohli
- TechnologyApple to host 29th Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose
- TechnologyFlipkart Mobiles Bonanza 2018 sale: Top offers on Pixel 2, Moto Z2 Play, Galaxy S7 and more
- TechnologyOppo F7 India launch confirmed for March 26, will feature iPhone X-like notch
- LifestyleParenthesis: It takes a village to raise a child, so you need to choose your village