Tiger Shroff was seen with his Baaghi 2 co-star Disha Patani at the airport. The film is a sequel to 2016's super-hit film Baaghi, which was directed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It starred Shraddha Kapoor. Baaghi 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan and will hit the Indian theatres on March 30. The anticipation is pretty high since Baaghi was a huge hit and formed its own fan base. It was praised for its action sequences and story. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )