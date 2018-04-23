On the sets of Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria’s Student of the Year 2
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Best of Express
- CJI Dipak Misra impeachment: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu rejects notice by Opposition
- North East IndiaThis was the Assam rape cited by leaders to duck heat from Kathua
- Kasganj violence: SIT to file first chargesheet today
- In Sunday encounter, willingness and ability of police to take fight to Maoist heartland
- After e-mail, tax dept saves Rs 977 crore in five years on postage cost
- EntertainmentMahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu receives a glowing review from Jr NTR
- EntertainmentEvelyn Sharma on Saaho: Feel blessed that my launch in Tollywood is going to be with this project
- EntertainmentIndian film stars you didn't know were related
- EntertainmentAvengers Infinity War: Who will die?
- SportsGowtham, Archer fashion great escape for RR
- SportsChennai Super Kings survive Williamsonrisers
- SportsAsian Games: Bell rings for round two
- TechnologyAsus ZenFone Max Pro M1 India launch at 12:30 PM today: Time, how to watch live stream, specs, and more
- TechnologyAirtel unveils Rs 49 prepaid recharge offer to counter Reliance Jio
- TechnologyGmail users receiving spam emails sent by 'themselves', Google aware of issue
- LifestyleAishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor show how to keep the ethnic game strong this summer