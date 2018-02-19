1 / 6

Not Fatima Sana Shaikh but her eyebrows have suddenly became the newsmaker. The actor, who played a wrestler in her last film Dangal, will be donning a bold and brave on-screen in her upcoming Thugs of Hindostan and her recent pictures are a proof. Recently, she shared a picture in which we can see her eyebrows slightly shaved. It seems she is soon to start a fashion trend among her followers. But before that this pic surely hints a lot about the look of her character. However, this is not the first time when a leaked still or a shared picture from the sets has given us info about the film. Here are other photos which made way to social media from Thugs of Hindostan.