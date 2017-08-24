Throwback Thursday: 10 photos of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen that prove their chemistry is really off the charts

After Jon Snow agreed to bend the knee and Daenerys Targaryen is all set to fight beside the King in the North against the Army of the Dead, fans couldn't help but notice the sexual tension between the two. And while a romance between them has long been speculated in the series, looks like we are going to finally witness some epic moments in the season finale. To make your wait easier, we bring to you some throwback photos of Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington, which will make you root for sparks to fly between the two. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

When Emilia Clarke was in full Daenerys mode and took Game of Thrones to her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Wait..... did I NOT tell you guys?! Um yeah. Now if he'd only bend the bloody knee there'll be no problems....." Well, now that Jon Snow has bent the knee, are you happy?

This iconic rolling Stone photo shoot from back in 2012 is seriously the best picture you will see today. Photographer Peggy Sirota shared the picture on Instagram writing, "This moment was unforgettable. It was a small crew on that day, just a few of us out in the field. The chemistry between these four was huge, as you can see... I asked them to kiss, I suppose love was in the air, & I was just lucky enough to be there. 💋💨#kitharington #emiliaclarke #gameofthrones #rollingstone #hbo ❤️PS."

When Jon Snow tried to a dragon. Emilia writes, "I mean, JEEEZE, one pet of a dragon and he thinks he's one of them. 🤦‍♀️ #youknownothingjonsnow #butyoudoknowhowtonotgetblownoffacliffingaleforsewindssotheresalwaysthat 🕺 #everypunaboutwindicanthinkofinserthere 💨"

Don't they look straight out of a romance novel?

This adorable picture from a concert they attended together with Missandei is too cute to be true. Emilia captions, "@thechemicalbrothers know how to get this cast on its FEET... 🙌🎉 bringing that badass beat to Bilbao baby. All the love to @nathalieemmanuel my girl never leaves a bredren in da club....😂❤️💃#shinyhappysweatypeopleparties."

This candid click shared by Emilia, features Kit Harington snacking between an award cermony.

When Emilia was a total sass queen, and Kit left us absolutely speechless.

When they were twinning in white at Comic Con.

They look absolutely spell-worthy in this candid click. Special mention: Jon's glasses.