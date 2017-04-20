This is Disha Patani before she became Bollywood’s hottest find. Yes, she is unrecognisable

Disha Patani can be safely tagged as one of the hottest celebrities among the newer lot of actors. The actor made her debut with Tiger Shroff's single Befikra and instantly won hearts with her bright smile, dancing skills and of course, the hot bod. While a lot of us must have thought a thousand times about how can one be so perfect, we have now come across images that show she was once your regular girl next door. Let us tell you that she used to look as normal as each one of us, and then Bollywood happened. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

We have found out some unseen rare pictures of Disha from her first modelling shoot and we bet, you just cannot imagine Disha to ever look this way. We also notice a stark difference between how her face looks now and how it used to look back then. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Modelling for a clothing brand, Disha's first few pictures are from a time when she was just 17-year-old. We wonder if she knew back then that she would become one of the hottest celebrities, with millions of followers over social media. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Disha made her film debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, for which she received many awards. Later, she also appeared in Jackie Chan's Kung Fu Yoga, which garnered great review and performed well at the international box-office. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Disha also spoke strongly against slut shaming when a couple of her followers posted lewd comments over her pictures. (Source: Photo by Instagram )