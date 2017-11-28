1 / 6

Thiruttu Payale 2 is gearing up for a big release on Thursday in Tamil Nadu, where it will reportedly release on as many as 250 screens. The film has caught the attention of the audience ever since the filmmakers released the first look poster featuring Bobby Simha and Amala Paul in a cosy and intimate pose. The two trailers of the film have also created a good buzz. Directed by Susi Ganesan, Thiruttu Payale 2 is the sequel to 2006 thriller Thiruttu Payale that became one of the highest grossing films in Tamil cinema that year. The upcoming film is produced by AGS Entertainment and also stars Prasanna in the lead role.