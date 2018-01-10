2 / 6

Steven Spielberg



First up, The Post is helmed by Steven Spielberg. Having films like Schindler's List, Saving Private Ryan, Jaws and Jurassic Park to his credit, there is no doubting the fact that Steven will do justice to the film's plot. And seeing his previous work, we know that Spielberg builds up the tension like no one else and with a slick plot like this, Spielberg's genius is bound to make noise. The Post chronicles the unveiling of the Pentagon Papers, a confidential set of documents that reveal the covert involvement of the United States government in the Vietnam War.