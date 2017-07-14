The Kapil Sharma Show vs The Drama Company: Sunil Grover to Bharti Singh, who all changed sides

The battle between The Kapil Sharma Show and The Drama Company will reach the television screens this weekend. But before the two comedians, Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek declare the open challenge on the national television, they have already exchanged war of words in this battle, and people have clearly chosen their sides. While some true fans of Kapil are deeming Krushna's Drama Company a flop show already, there are others who are miffed with Kapil's bad attitude and think Krushna will do much better than him. Not only television viewers but also the team of the two comedians have decided whom they will be supporting. Find out who is on whose side and who has changed sides in this battle of comedy.

The recent one to join the Kapil's family is nobody but Krushna's dear friend Bharti Singh. Bharti and her fiance Haarsh Limbachiyaa joining The Kapil Sharma Show came as a good news for all those who were waiting for their favourite show to regain its lost spark. Bharti who has mostly shared the screen with Krushna in various comedy shows didn't join his show and preferred Kapil's show instead. This didn't go very well with the comedian and he publicly expressed his anguish as he asked, "How could she do this?"

Before Bharti Singh changed her side, it was the members of Kapil's team who left the show and went ahead to join a rival show on the same channel. Ali Asgar, the naani of The Kapil Sharma Show and also a friend to Kapil, left the show after the infamous Kapil-Sunil mid-air tiff. On several, occasions he has been quoted as saying, there is no rivalry between him and Kapil. But we never heard of the two comedians seeing eye to eye post controversy. Now, Ali will be seen in Krushna's Drama Company and his photos from the sets are proof of him enjoying his second innings on television.

Another Kapil Sharma's show member to flip her side is Sugandha Mishra aka teacher Vidyawati. She too quit Kapil's show after the ugly spat between Sunil and Kapil and joined hands with Krushna for The Drama Company.

Sanket Bhosle got the much-needed recognition for his mimicry of Sanjay Dutt during his stint on The Kapil Sharma Show. But sooner he too parted his ways with Kapil and went ahead to showcase his talent on several award shows and comedy shows. Now he will be seen tickling viewer's funny bone in The Drama Company.