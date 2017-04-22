The Kapil Sharma Show completes 100 episodes, but it was a dull and boring celebration in Sunil Grover’s absence

Amidst all the sad news surrounding Kapil Sharma, including the recent development of Sunil Grover's show going on air from June this year, the comedian-actor has finally got something to be happy about. The Kapil Sharma Show is completing 100 episodes this week. To celebrate the big day, Kapil has invited the Indian women's cricket team and will also honour them on the occasion. But in the absence of Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar and Sugandha Mishra, who, as a team with Kapil, made the show a success within a few weeks of its premiere on Indian television, the celebrations seemed colourless and uneventful. Kapil still tried his best to leave a mark in the heart of his audiences on the 100th episode of his show.

Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakrabarty have been loyal to the host Kapil Sharma and have been shooting for the comedy show regularly since the infamous Kapil-Sunil fall out happened. But Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar and Sugandha Mishra have made up their mind to leave Kapil's show and be on Sunil Grover's side. If reports are to be believed, the three actor-comedians will soon return to television along with Sunil Grover in a show which hasn't got a title yet. And Sunil Grover is reluctant on calling the show on his name, since he is not very comfortable with the idea.

Cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy took to her social media account to thank, Kapil Sharma for honouring her and her team members and inviting them to his show. She wrote, "What fun when he's around !! @KapilSharmaK9 thank you for having us on the show !! #TheKapilSharmaShow#100thepisode#fun."

On the 100th episode, a special cake was cut on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show with the members of Indian women's cricket team including Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy and Jhulan Goswami, followed by music and dance.

Though the show has completed 100 episodes, but it has lost its charm among the television viewers. The Kapil Sharma Show is no longer in the race of top 10 TV shows and has been defeated by reality shows like Nach Baliye 8 and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs.