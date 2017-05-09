Latest News

The Kapil Sharma Show: Asha Parekh, Helen dance to their evergreen hits, create magic

Published on May 9, 2017 1:56 pm
    When you have evergreen beauties like Asha Parekh and Helen in the same frame, you cannot help but just look at them in awe. And as you will switch on your television screens for this weekend's episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, you will be treated to these two yesteryear beauties gracing the sets of the comedy show hosted by Kapil Sharma. Asha Parekh and Helen will be joining the team of Kapil's show to promote Asha's recently launched autobiography 'Asha Parekh: The Hit Girl'. Helen, who has been a dear friend of Asha for years, once again didn't miss supporting her friend. Earlier, Helen was spotted supporting the Kati Patang actor during the launch of her book. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Sumona Chakravarty came dressed as Asha parekh in her hit, Love in Tokyo. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    When you have a cabaret queen like Helen on the sets of your show, how can you miss shaking a leg with the star herself? Kiku Sharda entertained Asha Parekh and Helen with his cabaret act and made them dance with him. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    During the shoot of the comedy show, Asha and Helen, like any other best friends, could be seen chatting together. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Asha Parekh and Helen didn't hesitate in shaking a leg with their fans on The Kapil Sharma Show. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Asha Parekh posed for the shutterbugs on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Helen looked elegant as she posed for the cameras. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Upasana Singh with Asha Parekh and Helen on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Going by the pictures, it looks like the veteran actors had a great time with Kapil Sharma's team. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

