The Kapil Sharma Show: Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor end Mubarakan promotions with a dose of laughter

After two weeks of no show, Kapil Sharma is finally back in his elements. The comedian-actor finally shot with the team of Mubarakan for The Kapil Sharma Show. Apparently, earlier when the cast of Mubarakan including Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Ileana D'Cruz were on the set of Kapil's show, they had to cancel the shoot as Kapil fell ill and could not come for the show. The grapevine went abuzz with the rumours of Kapil irking Arjun and Anil for keeping them waiting but later Arjun cleared the air. He tweeted, "He didn’t keep us waiting he, unfortunately, fell sick...the #Mubarakan team wishes @KapilSharmaK9 gets well soon & keeps making us smile....”

As Arjun promoted his upcoming release Mubarakan on The Kapil Sharma Show, the actor could not stop himself from singing praises of Kapil and his show. Sharing a picture with Kapil, he wrote, "The show that makes me smile no matter what...@KapilSharmaK9 @kikusharda @bharti_lalli the entire cast n crew of #TKSS thank u guys big love."

Anil Kapoor who plays Kartar Singh in Anees Bazmee's next was also happy about ending the Mubarakan promotion on Kapil's show. He too shared a photo and captioned it, "What better way to end promotions than with a dose of laughter. On the @KapilSharmaK9 show with my #MubarakanFamily!" After being showered with so much love and praise, Kapil too took to his Twitter handle to wish luck to the team of Mubarakan. He wrote, "Best wishes to my brother @arjunk26 @AnilKapoor sir @Ileana_Official @theathiyashetty @BalwinderJanjua for #mubarakan in advance :))"

Sumona Chakravarti shook a leg with Anil Kapoor on his chartbuster number from Mr. India.

Stunned by the energy of 60-year-old Anil Kapoor, Kiku Sharda wondered what makes the actor so active even at this age. "Someone needs to conduct a study on @AnilKapoor Sir, the man defies age. Best wishes @arjunk26 ur a rockstar @Ileana_Official the prettiest," wrote Kiku as he also shared a photo from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

A few days back, Kapil had to cancel the shoot with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma at the last minute as he fainted on the sets of his show and had to be rushed to the hospital. Something similar happened with Paresh Rawal, Kartik Aryan and Kriti Kharbanda when they had visited the sets to promote their film, Guest Iin London. But looking at the pictures from the Mubarakan episode, it looks like Kapil is surely going to compensate and give his fans many reasons to laugh with his funny acts.

Ileana D'Cruz looked stunning as she posed for the shutterbugs on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kiku Sharda was seen dancing on Anil Kapoor's popular song, "My name is Lakhan."