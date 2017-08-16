The Hitman’s Bodyguard: Six things you did not know about Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson starrer

Directed by Patrick Hughes, the much-awaited action comedy The Hitman's Bodyguard stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L Jackson, Gary Oldman and Salma Hayek. With its stellar cast and interesting premise, the film promises to be an exuberant affair. Ryan Reynolds will be seen as protection agent who is tasked with protecting the life of a notorious hitman (Samuel L Jackson), and safely escort him to International Court of Justice in The Hague in Netherlands.

In the film, Ryan Reynolds plays an executive protection agent who has to guard Samuel L Jackson's hitman character. Ryan has to get the hitman to The International Court of Justice in The Hague where the latter has to testify. Out of compulsion, the duo, who are initially hostile, have to work together.

Gary Oldman, known for the Dark Knight trilogy and Harry Potter films, plays a ruthless Eastern European dictator who comes in direct conflict with Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson's characters.

Both Samuel L Jackson and Ryan Reynolds have played characters from Marvel Comics. While Samuel L Jackson essays the role of Nick Fury, Ryan Reynolds plays the role of Deadpool.

The film's director, Patrick Hughes, has previously dabbled in action films. He helmed the third iteration in The Expendables series.

The Hitman's Bodyguard is shot in the European cities of London, Amsterdam and Sofia.