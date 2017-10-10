1 / 6

Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again is all set to hit screens on October 19. And taking promotions up a notch, the entire cast and crew of Golmaal Again including Parineeti Chopra, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Arshad Warsi, Tabu and Kunal Kemmu were spotted on the sets of comedy series The Drama Company. And going by the pictures, it looks like Krushna Abhishek and Ali Asgar left the team in splits with their funny antics.