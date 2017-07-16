The Drama Company: Krushna Abhishek and a bald Sugandha revive Mughal-E-Azam for first episode

Comedian-actors Krushna Abhishek and Sugandha will take viewers to the world of Mughal-E-Azam during the first episode of the television show The Drama Company which is going to premiere tonight at 8 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. However, both Krushna Abhishek and Sugandha will give a comic twist to this popular tale. Krushna Abhishek will be seen playing Akbar while Sugandha will play Anarkali. But Sugandha will be playing an Anarkali who is bald.

Sugandha will don a bald look for playing Anarkali. Fans will be waiting to see her new avatar. The actor is known for her comic timing and has mimicked several actors during her shows. Sugandha is also popular for her singing talent. Her bald look for the first episode certainly raises curiosity.

Krushna Abhishek and Sugandha in a still from The Drama Company's first episode.

It looks like Krushna Abhishek and Sugandha will surely entertain the audience from the looks of the stills so far.

The guest for the first episode will be Munna Michael stars Nawazuddin Siddique, Nidhhi Agerwal and Tiger Shroff.