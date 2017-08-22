The Biggest Upcoming Tamil Movies of 2017

This year is an exciting one for Tamil movie aficionados. From Ajith starrer Vivegam which is set to release on August 24, Velaikkaran and Spyder looking at pooja release to Vijay Mersal releasing on the occasion of Diwali, fans are going to be busy cheering for their favourite stars while critics are going to see more movies across different genres.

Vivegam: Directed by Siva, this movie stars Ajith, Kajal Aggarwal, Akshara Haasan, Vivek Oberoi and others playing pivotal roles and is slated for release on August 24. The prebooking for this film has already started in many places and fans are eagerly waiting to catch their Thala on the silver screen.

Magalir Mattum: This film stars veteran actors Oorvasi, Banupriya and Saranya Ponvannan playing the lead roles along with Jyothika, who was last seen in the hit film 36 Vayadhinile. The star, who ruled the hearts of fans before her marriage to actor Surya had taken a break from movies and now, she is back. She seems to be choosing her films with great care, and so far, fans have liked what they have seen.

Velaikaran: Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film directed by Mohan Raja also stars Nayanthara. The film is directed by Thani Oruvan fame Mohan Raja and the trailer, which was released recently, has got an immensely positive response from the audience. Mollywood star Fahadh Faasil will also be making his debut in Tamil films with this movie.

Spyder: One of the most-anticipated releases of this year, Spyder is directed by AR Murugadoss and stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role. Rakul Preet is paired opposite the actor in the spy-thriller, which will also mark Mahesh Babu's debut in Tamil films.