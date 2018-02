1 / 12

Our television industry is brimming with the reel life couples turning into real life partners with Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy being the latest ones to walk the aisle. From Ram Kapoor and Gautami Gadgil to Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, there are numerous celebs who are redefining relationship goals with their journey from sharing the screen space to sharing their lives. Here is a look back at the 'serial lovers' of the small screen who eventually became real life couple too.