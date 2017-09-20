Television celebrity weddings

Anas Rashid weds Heena Iqbal (Date: September 10, 2017)



Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Anas Rashid is now married to Heena Iqbal. This traditional Muslim wedding was held at his hometown Malerkotla, Punjab. A wedding reception also took place in Mumbai.

Dhruv Bhandari weds Shruti Merchant (Date: June 20, 2017)



Bollywood ace choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant’s sister Shruti Merchant tied the knot with television actor Dhruv Bhandari. The actor, who was last seen in the show Tere Shehar Main, was dating Shruti for four years and finally took their relationship to another level on June 20. The event was a low-key affair.

Hrishitaa Bhatt weds Anand Tiwari (Date: March 4, 2017)



Hrishitaa Bhatt and Anand Tiwari became man and wife in a simple ceremony in New Delhi. The duo solemnised their relationship on March 4 in the presence of family and close friends. Hrishitaa Bhatt, who was last seen on the big screen in last year’s Junooniyat, said her family wanted to keep the wedding a low-key affair. Anand works as a senior diplomat with the United Nations.

Navina Bole weds Karann Jeet (Date: March 4, 2017)



Ishqbaaz fame Navina Bole got hitched to the love of her life Karann Jeet in March.

Pooja Banerjee weds Sandeep Sejwal (Date: February 28, 2017)



Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha actor Pooja Banerjee married her longtime boyfriend Sandeep Sejwal, a swimmer and an Asian Games medalist, in Surajkund.

Kavita Kaushik weds Ronnit Biswas (Date: January 27, 2017)



The FIR actor stunned her fans with the announcement of her marriage. She confirmed the news to indianexpress.com and expressed her happiness over the new phase of her life. She also revealed her decision through a text message to her close friends. The message read, "Hello , I have a news to share, I’m getting married to my best friend Ronnit Biswas and starting a new life as Mrs. Biswas on the 27th of January , this is an impromptu call and decision taken 2 days back ..you can also call it divine intervention, (no I’m not preggy) now the main catch – we are travelling close to Kedarnath to a shiv Parvati temple and doing a simple temple wedding (sic)." The wedding took place in the lap of Kedarnath mountains.

Soumya Seth weds Arun Kapoor (Date: January 15, 2017)



Soumya Seth and fiance Arun Kapoor walked down the aisle this year, at a resort in the United States.