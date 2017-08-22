Television celebrities who are all set to tie the knot

With the wedding season around the corner, a lot of television actors are gearing up for their big day. Aashka Goradia recently announced her winter wedding, and now Naman Shaw and Anas Rashid are also set to tie the knot. In a time when relationships are falling apart, it's great to see these celebrities cementing their bonds with marriage. While Ashmit Patel proposed to Maheck on a holiday in Europe, Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma exchanged rings in a grand ceremony. Scroll through for a list of small screen celebrities, who are all set to walk down the aisle.

Ashmit Patel-Maheck Chahal: The actors who have been friends for more than a decade recently got engaged. On their European vacation, Ashmit popped the question much to Maheck’s surprise. The couple maintains that they have grown in their relationship and are excited to get into a marital bond. In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Maheck said, “We are yet to sit down and discuss the dates but it will happen sometime in the next six months.” The actors have earlier participated in Power Couple together.

Bharti Singh-Harsh Limbachiyaa: Having kept their relationship a secret for long, Bharti announced her engagement earlier this year. Harsh, who is a writer, for the first time enjoyed limelight when the couple participated in Nach Baliye 8. The marriage will happen sometime by end of this year.

Aashka Goradia-Brent Goble: While on a trip, Aashka met Brent, who is a weapon instructor, and the two fell in love. Being always fascinated by Indian culture, Brent has moved in with Aashka and the two will tie the knot in December in a typical Gujarati style. They recently exchanged rings in a close-knit engagement ceremony.

Puja Banerjee-Kunal Verma: The two young actors met on the sets of Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi Sajana and fell in love. Though they never spoke about it openly, they recently got engaged on August 16. Puja and Kunal are yet to fix a wedding date but it will happen soon.

Gautam Gupta-Smriti Khanna: Gautam and Smriti were co-stars in Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi and once the show got over, they started meeting and going out on dates. Soon, they were head over heels in love with each other. On Gautam's birthday in April, he proposed to Smriti. The couple will soon tie the knot.

Mansi Shrivastava-Mohit Abrol: Not many know that Mansi and Mohit were in a relationship even before they entered the industry. After dating for around five years, they recently got engaged and plan to walk down the aisle soon.

Keith Sequeira-Rochelle Rao: Testing their new relationship, Keith and Rochelle walked into the Bigg Boss house hand in hand. And luckily for the duo, they passed it with flying colours. The two announced their engagement in February and they are said to tie the knot by end of this year.

Anas Rashid-Heena Iqbal: Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Anas Rashid chose to go with his parents’ choice and got engaged to Heena Iqbal earlier this year. The actor will tie the knot on September 10 in his hometown Malerkotla.

Naman Shaw-Nehaa Mishra: Naman recently announced his marriage with best friend Nehaa. The couple have known each other for more than eight years. They will tie the knot on November 23.

Pooja Singh-Kapil Chhattani: Dil Se Dil Tak actor Pooja has been dating software engineer Kapil Chhattani since 2009. The two will get married on December 5 in Pooja's hometown Jamshedpur.