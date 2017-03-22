Team Kapil Sharma vs Team Sunil Grover: Chandan Prabhakar to Kiku Sharda, here is who is supporting whom

We might have to welcome new guests on our drawing rooms during weekends, thanks to the bitter fight between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. After the host of The Kapil Sharma Show misbehaved with Sunil Grover aka Dr. Mashoor Gulati onboard a flight, the team of The Kapil Sharma Show seems to have split in the middle. The entire star cast looks divided between Team Kapil and Team Sunil. While Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar have reportedly made their mind on boycotting the shoot of the show for the time being, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Rochelle Rao and Navjot Singh Sidhu are back on the sets of the show. Will Sunil, Chandan and Ali leave the show? On Wednesday, Kapil Sharma Show shot with Raju Srivastava, Ehsaan Qureshi and Sunil Pal, is this trio here to stay?

Since the news about Kapil Sharma physically assaulting and abusing Sunil Grover broke out, there have been speculations doing the rounds about Sunil quitting the show. But the actor-comedian is still in two minds about whether or not to leave the show. Talking to indianexpress.com Sunil sounded hurt and unsure of himself as he said, “Please give me 2-4 days. I don’t want to comment on what’s happening. Let me figure out things and I will speak.” Meanwhile, Kapil is trying his best to make Sunil return to the show.

Chandan Prabhakar who also happens to be Kapil's childhood friend didn't approve of his rude behaviour. Talking to Spotboye.com, Chandan confirmed the news of him not being a part of the comedy show. He said, "Yes, I am not shooting with Kapil today. They called me but I refused. I told them that I am unavailable.”

Actor Ali Asgar remained unavailable for comment but he was neither a part of the shoot with Naam Shabana team--Manoj Bajpayee and Taapsee Pannu nor did he shoot for the stand-up comedian's special episode. But to sustain the laughter metre of his show, Kapil invited his friends and colleagues Sunil Pal, Raju Shrivastava and Ahsaan Qureshi from his previous show Comedy Circus.

The one who is by Kapil's side all this while is actor Kiku Sharda who essays the role of Bumper in The Kapil Sharma Show. He told indianexpress.com, "I am not quitting the show. I am very much a part of it. I shot for it the last two days as well. But I cannot comment on others. Also, I wouldn't want to comment on the incident and anything else." He also informed about the schedule of the next shoot. "The date for the next shoot hasn't come yet. It is still being figured out," Kiku added.

Sugandha Mishra was also not a part of the shoot of the show on Monday and Tuesday. But the comedian says that it has nothing to do with the reported fight between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. In a conversation with indianexpress.com Sugandha said, "I was very busy with my prior travel commitments, hence the dates didn't work out. I will definitely shoot with them if dates work out mutually."