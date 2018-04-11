Meet Student of the Year 2 star Tara Sutaria
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Best of Express
- SportsCauvery protests: All IPL 2018 matches moved out of Chennai
- Algerian military plane crashes, over 180 people killed
- Manmohan Singh: Atrocities against minorities, Dalits increasing; could harm democracy if unchecked
- Marriage without consent: SC wants security for Karnataka woman
- CitiesKumar Vishwas removed as AAP's in-charge for Rajasthan Assembly elections
- EntertainmentStudent Of The Year 2: Karan Johar welcomes Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday to his uber-cool school
- EntertainmentExclusive: Kapil Sharma’s show Family Time with Kapil put on hold
- EntertainmentIPL 2018: These photos of Shah Rukh Khan posing with MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva will make your day
- EntertainmentKehne Ko Humsafar Hain review: Mona, Ronit and Gurdeep will leave a lasting impact on your mind
- SportsCWG 2018: India beat England 4-3 in hockey
- SportsCWG 2018 Badminton Live: Saina, Srikanth, Sindhu win
- SportsIPL 2018 matches moved out of Chennai
- TechnologyFacebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's testimony to US Congress: The key answers he gave
- TechnologyWhatsApp looks for an India head as it grows bigger; focus is on payments
- TechnologyAirtel introduces Rs 249 recharge offer with 56GB data, revises Rs 349 plan
- LifestyleRaazi promotions: Alia Bhatt flirts with summer fashion, the ethnic way