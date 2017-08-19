Tamiur Ali Khan was the cynosure of all eyes at Soha Ali Khan’s baby shower

Who do you need when you have pretty ladies Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan by your side. Before you get confused, it is about the Kapoor sisters, Kareena and Karisma being Soha Ali Khan's fashion police during her baby shower. Mommy-to-be Soha shared photos from the party on Instagram which presumably took place on Friday. Sharing the photo, Soha wrote, "Caught between the queens of the fashion police 👮👑👠." Also seen at the baby shower were Neha Dhupia and Lipstick Under My Burkha actor Konkona Sensharma. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Taimur Ali Khan was the star of aunt Soha Ali Khan's baby shower. While the little munchkin could not take his eyes off his beautiful aunt Soha, we can't stop looking at the adorable kid. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

The baby shower was a girly affair as we did not see Saif Ali Khan nor Soha's actor-husband Kunal Khemmu. Soha wore the sash with 'Mom-to-be' written on it. The actor thanked all for the love and wrote, "Thank you all for showering me with so much love #babyshower #babymonsoon." (Source: Photo by Instagram )

The Kapoor sisters Kareena and Karisma once again gave some sister goals as they twinned at Soha's baby shower. Both the ladies wore starry military jackets and posed in style. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Earlier, talking about her journey of pregnancy and the love of her life, Soha told indianexpress.com, “Kunal and I have been together for nine years now. We feel very blessed and we’re ready for this phase in our life. But I have not felt alone at all. I have my family and Kunal’s family with me. Kunal has been a wonderful partner throughout, and this phase can be overwhelming for the mother-to-be and the father. He has taken care of me very well.” (Source: Photo by Instagram )

All the pretty ladies of Bollywood came under one roof at Soha Ali Khan's baby shower. Sharing another photo from the party, Soha wrote, "Girl power baby shower 💕@NinnaU @konkonas @NehaDhupia." (Source: Photo by Instagram )