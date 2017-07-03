Tamannaah Bhatia looked like a princess at her brother’s wedding and it was nothing like her warrior Baahubali avatar

Baahubali fame Tamannaah Bhatia bedazzled at her brother's wedding a couple of days back. She definitely looked like a princess swirling away in fabulous lehengas. She shared her happiness with indianexpress.com. Tamannah said, "I'm very happy that my brother has found the woman of his dreams, they both are so good together and looking at them makes me believe that marriages are made in heaven, Kartika is an amazing, strong woman of today and we are lucky to have her as a part of our family. I wish both of them a lifetime of happiness."

Talking about ravishing pictures from the wedding, Tamannaah spoke about what she loves about weddings. "I love all the festivity around weddings, during all the wedding chaos, you get to experience how important family support is and how one person contributes to making everything work," she said.

Tamannaah was totally involved in her brother's wedding.

Like every excited sister, Tamannaah wore the best of dresses and jewellery.

Tamannaah also shared her views about the institution of marriage.

She said, "I believe in the institution of marriage, when the time is right , I will marry and ofcourse everyone will know. For now I'm focussing on my career."

Tamannaah earned laurels for playing the role of Avanthika in magnum opus Baahubali.