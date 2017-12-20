1 / 12

Taimur Ali Khan celebrates his first birthday on December 20. Over the last year, the little munchkin has never failed to prove that he is a bigger star than his parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan because no matter what he does or where he is, his one photo ends up making headlines and spread smiles on our faces. He is indeed the most handsome Bollywood baby, who is always going to make us feel bad about growing up.