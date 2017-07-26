Taimur Ali Khan looks enchanting in his father Saif Ali Khan’s arms as they are ready to set off on a vacation

The internet sensation and the cutest member of B-town, Taimur Ali Khan is off for a two-week vacation in Switzerland with his star parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The little one was spotted cuddled in his father, Saif's arms. He looked adorable and once again, the paparazzi have lost their hearts to this little munchkin. Who wouldn't? (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Wrapped comfortably in Saif's arms, seven-month-old Taimur, looked adorable as he seemed to be ready to drop off into sleep any minute. It looked as if Saif-Kareena's baby boy was trying hard to sleep amidst all the attention of the photogs. This most probably is Taimur's first international vacation with his parents.

Saif was recently in the news, thanks to his 'Nepotism Rocks' act at IIFA 2017 and later his open letter on the issue created waves and also invited a reply from Kangana Ranaut, who apparently became the center of the entire brouhaha. After such stressful days, this Swiss vacation comes as a soothing relief to the Chote Nawab of Bollywood.

Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan posed with husband Saif and son Taimur as she reached airport early Tuesday morning. The three superstars in one frame made for a delightful picture for the many fans of this family.

The blue-eyed kid Taimur is his mother's favourite as she calls him the "most amazing and cutest child". Mommy Kareena, unlike other star parents, doesn't find anything wrong in paparazzi clicking pictures of her baby boy.