Taimur Ali Khan’s latest photos prove he has got the best of both his parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan is the youngest Kapoor but this baby is just breaking the internet with every new picture. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur is undoubtedly the cutest kid of B-town and every time his photos surface, be it through fan pages, online leaks or when he accompanies his parents in public, it surely goes viral giving us a sweet glimpse of this little boy. Taimur was spotted visiting his grandmom Babita Kapoor recently. This baby Khan looked simply adorable like always. Scroll on to see Taimur Ali Khan's latest pictures. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Six-month-old Taimur is getting as much print space as his famous parents - Kareena and Saif Ali Khan, and is being called the most handsome baby on this side of the equator. In the latest pictures, Taimur is just seen gazing at the shutterbugs. We wonder whether he is already aware of all the limelight he is receiving. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Taimur was seen with his nanny. We know his mother Kareena is all busy to get into shape with her bestie Amrita Arora. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Amrita Arora often shares pictures and videos of her gym sessions with Kareena. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Amrita shared two workout videos with Taimur's mommy Kareena and captioned it as, "When the mean gurls get on with their mean Saturday workout 💪🏻💪🏻👏🏻👏🏻💥💥🏃🏼‍♀️🏃🏼‍♀️ #beeboamu #fitnstrong #saturdaymotivation💪💪💪" and "And this was only the 2nd set of the entire workout !!!!Gutsssssssssssss 🙏🏼🙏🏼✌🏼️✌🏼️, respectively. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor recently spoke about baby Taimur, "I have seen him only when he was three-month-old and there was less glow on his face. And when I saw his fresh pics on the Internet, I was like ‘woooaahh who is he.’ Taimur has got the best of both his parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.” Ranbir said in a lighter vein, “Now, we are just looking forward to him joining the films soon.” (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)