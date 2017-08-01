Pictures of Taimur Ali Khan from Switzerland will make you fall in love with this kid all over again

If it has to be a family vacation, then it ought to be done the Kareena Kapoor Khan way. Kareena, her husband Saif Ali Khan and their cuddle bear Taimur Ali Khan is giving us family vacation goals with their latest photos from Switzerland. Bebo's seven-month-old munchkin is already a bigger star than his parents. More than Saif or Kareena, it is little Taimur who is inviting the frenzy of paparazzi. All thanks to the genes of Kapoors and the good looks of Pataudis that this little one has inherited. While in India, he was often spotted wrapped in the arms of his nanny or his mother, in his first trip abroad, Taimur is getting all the attention of his father Saif as well.

Another picture found its way on the internet late Monday where Taimur looks cool in a white cap and Kareena is happy posing with her baby boy.

As Chote Nawab Saif Ali Khan held his bundle of joy in his arms in the picturesque locales of Switzerland and planted a kiss on his forehead, it got difficult for the fans of Rangoon actor to not have an ear to ear smile on their faces.

When Kareena along with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur left for Switzerland, the paparazzi went gaga over the youngest Nawab and Chote Nawab. The happy family of Kareena was a delight for onlookers.

Talking about his son, Saif earlier said in an interview with indianexpress.com that he wants Taimur to have the freedom to follow whichever religion he wants. In a family where there have been inter-faith marriages generation after another, Saif wouldn’t have it any other way for his son.