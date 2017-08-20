Taapsee Pannu’s boomerang video to Vaani Kapoor’s girl power, here’s how Bollywood was rocking the backstage of LFW 2017

Taapsee Pannu is riding high on success. The actor recently wrapped promotions of her Telugu film, Anando Brahma, which has been receiving an overwhelming response and now, will be prepping up for the release of her Bollywood film, Judwaa 2. Before the actor joins her Judwaa 2 co-stars Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez in promotions of the film, she headed to Lakme Fashion Week 2017, happening in Mumbai, from where she shared some goofy boomerang videos. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Disha Patani has been setting high standards of hotness in Bollywood, ever since she made her debut. While people are drooling over bikini pictures, her behind-the-scenes videos and pictures from the ongoing fashion event in Mumbai will surely make her win hearts of many more fans. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Ranveer Singh has always been the one to bring a bright smile on everyone's face wherever he goes. His energy is infectious and backstage before his walk in the rainbow inspired outfit, it was at an all time high. His rainbow jacket was like a perfect synonym to monsoon weather. We totally love this Gully Boy. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Malaika Arora has never failed to leave her fans breathless when it comes to her gorgeousness. Her Instagram can make anyone go weak in the knees and yet again she gave us a reason to sigh. She posted a picture of her before walking on the ramp, and all we could say it is ooh la la... (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor is a total cutie. She spreads love and cheerfulness wherever she goes and she did the same on the backstage of LFW. She posted a boomerang video with her team who made her look out-of-the-box during her walk on the ramp. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Ali Fazal has been making news for his upcoming Hollywood film Victoria And Abdul. The actor, who gave a twist to the look of Johnnie Walker was ready to take on the world. (Source: Photo by Instagram)