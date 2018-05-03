Taapsee Pannu, Ishaan Khatter and Kartik Aaryan snapped at 102 Not Out screening
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
- LIVE UPDATES: At least 109 people killed in deadly dust storm; Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan badly affected
- Karnataka LIVE: PM Modi calls state government 'Sidda-Rupaiah sarkar'
- SC wants status report on Cauvery Board on May 8, Centre says can do so after Karnataka polls
- Himachal officer’s murder: SC seeks status of probe, says non-implementation of law led to killing
- Entertainment65th National Film Award winners to skip the ceremony?
- EntertainmentNational Film Awards 2018: LIVE UPDATES
- Entertainment65th National Film Award winners to skip the ceremony?
- EntertainmentKapil Sharma sends legal notice to journalist, demands public apology
- EntertainmentBoney Kapoor remembers Sridevi at the National Film Awards ceremony rehearsal
- SportsIPL 2018 Live KKR vs CSK in Match 33
- SportsSRH performing without Bhuvi big thing: Pathan
- SportsManpreet Singh recommended for Arjuna Award
- TechnologyFive smartphones in India that the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 will challenge
- TechnologyWhatsApp Stories now has 450 million daily users, a lot more than Snapchat
- TechnologyOnePlus 6 detailed specifications, price revealed on HDFC Bank Smart Buy Offers site
- LifestyleBollywood Fashion Watch for May 3: Priyanka Chopra has us hooked with her cut-out blazer dress
Advertisement