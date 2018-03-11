1 / 6

Basking in the success of Judwaa 2, Taapsee Pannu started off her 2018 on quite a busy note. Apart from Manmarziyan, Taapsee will also be seen in Soorma with Diljit Dosanjh. But being busy has not stopped her from sharing her life's whereabouts. So, going by a few pictures she has shared from Manmarziyaan sets, we can definitely say that the actor is bonding really well with Anurag Kashyap.