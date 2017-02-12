Sussanne Khan can’t let go of Hrithik Roshan. Why can’t they just be back together?

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's recent appearances can give any young couple a run for their money. Hrithik and Sussanne who got divorced in 2015 are still the best of friends. They have been hanging out quite frequently, turning heads with their casual outdoor meetings. Last night, the former couple was spotted having dinner with good friend Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough. Dressed in a lovely blue dress, Sussanne looked exquisitely pretty. Going by the pictures one can see that Sussanne was finding it pretty difficult to let go of Hrithik Roshan's hand. Valentine's day might still be two days away, but Sussanne and Hrithik's recent bonding is surely a pleasant sight for all the love birds. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Hrithik and Sussanne were also snapped with Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna few days back. Hrithik later opened up about his new found equation with ex-wife Sussanne Khan. But will it come to something more than just friendship? In an interview to DNA, Hrithik said, “Sussanne and I are friends. We still love and care for each other. That’s about all. As for Sussanne and I being seen with Akshay and Twinkle, I must admit I’ve grown very fond of them.” (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

In another interview with the same daily, the actor admits to not being in a relationship at present and loving his life to the fullest. The Kaabil actor said, “I am surprised that I don’t need that (love). I am not saying that I don’t enjoy the company of women, I enjoy that a lot in my life, but I don’t feel I need to fill any spaces. I am really leading a full life.” (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sussanne was also stopped at Hrithik Roshan's birthday bash and Kaabil success party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sussanne has also shown her support to ex-husband Hrithik Roshan during his public spat with Kangana Ranaut. Hrithik has always spoken very fondly of Sussanne. Both got married post-Kaho Na Pyaar Hai success. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Hrithik and Sussanne have two sons - Hrehaan and Hridhaan. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Director Abhishek Kapoor and wife Pragya Yadav were also spotted dining out with the couple. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Preity Zinta looked pretty in a floral dress. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)