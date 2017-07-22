Sushmita Sen, Raveena Tandon, Salim Khan and other Bollywood stars who adopted kids before Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone broke another stereotype by adopting a girl child recently. Ever since the news came out that Bollywood's 'Laila' and her husband Daniel Weber became the legal parents of 21-month old Nisha Kaur Weber from Latur, Maharashtra, Sunny's fans haven't stayed calm. And while the world awaits to know a little more and catch the first glimpse of the new entrant in the life of this star couple, we take a trip down memory lane and list the other Bollywood celebrities who went against the flow, and preferred adoption over having their own biological child. These stars have surely set an example for many. Scroll on.

It isn't unknown that the most pampered one in Salman Khan's family is his youngest sister Arpita Khan. From her dreamy Hyderabad wedding with Aayush Sharma, to celebrating the first birthday of Arpita's son Ahil in Maldives, the Khan-dan has done everything lavishly. Arpita, who is the adopted child of Salman's father Salim Khan and his second wife Helen, is the most beloved member of the family.

Sushmita Sen has always paved her own way, be it getting the Miss Universe crown to India, or adopting her first daughter Renee at the age of 25. The fiercely independent and self-made Sush did not end there. After a 10-year-long battle, she brought home Alisah, her second adopted daughter in 2010. Sushmita is a true inspiration!

Raveena Tandon had also set a mark in 1995 when she adopted two girls named Chhaya (8) and Pooja (11), when she herself was just 21. Until she tied the knot with her film distributor husband Anil Thadani in 2004, she remained a single parent to her daughters. Raveena, in an interview had said, "My daughters were the ones who led me to the mandap during my wedding. And now, I got the chance to walk them down the aisle. It is such a special feeling." She even has two kids with her husband - Rasha and Ranbir.

Bharatanatyam dancer and renowned south Indian actor, Shobhana adopted a baby girl in 2010. She named her Anantha Narayani and performed her 'annaprasana' at the Guruvayur temple in Kerala.

Subhash Ghai adopted Meghana, who is the biological daughter of his younger brother, and raised her with his wife Rehana. Meghana Ghai currently manages her father's film school, Whistling Woods International.

Mithun Chakraborty brought home Dishani after reportedly finding her dumped in garbage, a possible victim of female infanticide. The superstar of his times, Mithun raised her along with his sons Mahaakshay, Ushmey, and Namashi.

Filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee and his wife Richa also adopted a girl from a Mumbai-based orphanage. They've named her Ira.

Director Kunal Kohli along with his wife Raveena also adopted a girl child and named her Radha. The process of adoption was reportedly quite a tough one.

Nikhil Advani and his wife Suporna also brought home a baby girl, Keya in 2006, when she was 4-year-old.

Actors Samir Soni and Neelam Kothari adopted a girl in 2013, after two years of tying the knot and named her Ahana.

Television's Ram-Sita, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee recently made news when they adopted two girls from Gurmeet’s village Jarampur in Bihar. The girls, Pooja (6) and Lata (9) are first cousins.

Ace choreographer Sandip Soparrkar in 2007 adopted a boy named Arjun. For two years, he remained a single dad of Arjun, before marrying Jesse Randhawa in 2009.

In 2009, Preity Zinta went on and adopted 34 orphans from Mother Miracle School in Rishikesh.