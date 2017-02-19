Sushant Singh Rajput, Shilpa Shetty, Sooraj Pancholi and others add glamour to Ekta Kapoor’s bash

Ekta Kapoor's get-together, especially on a Saturday evening, is nothing but a total starry affair. The producer called up her favorites from the industry who ensured their presence and had a blast all through the night. Shilpa Shetty Kundra with Shamita Shetty, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sooraj Pancholi were among those who came. Considering Ekta has produced both films and TV shows, her party saw celebs from both the industries trooping in.

Shilpa Shetty, who dazzled the night with the most stunning outfit, was present with sister Shamita Shetty. The actor recently launched her own wellness website in the presence of fitness freak Tiger Shroff and her family - mom Sunanda Shetty, husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan Raj Kundra and Shamita.

Shamita, who was one of the participants in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 8, is expected to join forces with Shilpa and chalk out interesting workout routines for siblings. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Sushant Singh Rajput, who began his career with television, and rose to fame with TV show Pavitra Rishta, is at present shooting for Chandamama Door Ke, the first space film of India. Even R. Madhavan, who is also part of the film, was spotted at Ekta's house. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Television actor Krystle D'souza was also among those from television who attended Ekta's Saturday bash.