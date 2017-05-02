Love is in the air as Sushant Singh Rajput-Kriti Sanon and Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja spotted

The season of Spring may have gone but love is still lingering in the air. Rumoured lovers Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon were spotted in each other's company and it looks like they simply love to hang out together, don't they? The two already share a great on-screen chemistry in their upcoming film Raabta, hence these pictures are giving us new hopes. Meanwhile, Neerja actor Sonam Kapoor was also spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja, who is a Mumbai-based businessman. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon look adorable together. Although the two have maintained 'we are just good friends' we won't mind if the two start dating. The fact that both of them are single and eligible youngsters also give us more relationship goals. The two have been paired for the first time, for their upcoming film Raabta. The plot of the film revolves around two lovers. It starts with their budding romance, but something changes the whole scenario when Varun Sharma enters the scene. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon were seen happily hogging a good meal. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

The two looked uber cool in their most casual self. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Sonam Kapoor was spotted hanging out with Anand Ahuja. She was one of the winners of the National Award for her role in Neerja. She will be here in Delhi to collect her award. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Sonam Kapoor will be accompanied by her father Anil Kapoor during the National Award ceremony. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan who recently joined the parent club of Bollywood were also spotted at the airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

The diva and the nawab gave everyone serious couple goals. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )