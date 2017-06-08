Superstar Rajinikanth’s look on the Mumbai sets of Kaala Karikalan has left fans in awe
Rajinikanth just completed the first schedule of his upcoming movie with Pa Ranjith titled Kaala Karikalan. He is currently in Chennai, however, pictures from the sets of the film have increased the excitement among the fans who are eagerly waiting to see Rajini and Pa Ranjith's magic again. From Superstar's look to his attitude, every tiny detail about the film is being appreciated. The film is being produced under Wunderbar Films and a set has been raised in Chennai for the next leg of the shoot.
Superstar Rajinikanth plays the role of a don in Mumbai, and his modest look has left fans in awe.
Vehicles seem to play a big part in the film - from the jeep featured in the first look to the bike here.
Samuthirakani also plays an important role in the film.
His salt and pepper look combined with the black shirt and dhoti is being appreciated by fans.
Here, Rajinikanth dons the prayer cap for one of his scenes.