Superstar Rajinikanth’s look on the Mumbai sets of Kaala Karikalan has left fans in awe

Rajinikanth just completed the first schedule of his upcoming movie with Pa Ranjith titled Kaala Karikalan. He is currently in Chennai, however, pictures from the sets of the film have increased the excitement among the fans who are eagerly waiting to see Rajini and Pa Ranjith's magic again. From Superstar's look to his attitude, every tiny detail about the film is being appreciated. The film is being produced under Wunderbar Films and a set has been raised in Chennai for the next leg of the shoot.