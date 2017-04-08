Superstar Jeetendra’s birthday celebration in Jaipur was a major Bollywood throwback

Veteran actor Jeetendra celebrated his 75th birthday on April 7. The actor who is famous for his roles in films like Tohfaa, Parichay and Himmatwala, took off to the picturesque land of Rajasthan to ring in his birthday with family and friends. The actor was accompanied by daughter Ekta Kapoor and wife Shobha Kapoor. Shobha Kapoor organised a grand celebration for her loving husband in Jaipur's Fairmont hotel. The bash saw coming together of legendary actors like Rishi Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Prem Chopra and Padmini Kolhapure. Jeetendra's son Tusshar Kapoor gave his father's birthday celebrations a miss as the actor is busy shooting for Rohit Shetty's comedy franchise Golmaal Again.

Actor Rishi Kapoor who has shared the screen space with Jeetendra in films like Amiri Garibi and Sheshnaag, among others also reached Jaipur with wife Neetu Kapoor to be a part of Jeetendra's birthday celebrations. Sharing a picture of himself with the birthday boy, Rakesh Roshan and Prem Chopra, the actor wrote on his Twitter handle, "'Jeetendra' the original Super Star's 75th Birthday, Wish him loads of Love, Health, and Happiness."

Actor Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of herself and husband Rishi Kapoor from Jaipur on her social media account. She captioned the picture, "#Jeetender #75birthday #jaipur."

Ekta Kapoor who was all excited for her dad's 75th birthday party shared a picture with Neetu Kapoor and wrote, "A walk down memory lane wid an aunt who shaped my childhood more than she will know!❤ #family #dadsbday."

Veteran actor Padmini Kolhapure too was in Jaipur to attend her co-star and superstar Jeetendra's birthday. The actor shared a picture with Jeetendra and Ekta Kapoor on her Instagram account.