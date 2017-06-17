Latest News
Super Singh actor Diljit Dosanjh was all smiles at the screening, Sonakshi Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana also attend

Published on June 17, 2017 7:32 pm
  • Diljit Dosanjh, Super Singh, Super Singh screening, Sonakshi Sinha, Ayushmann Khurrana, sonam bajwa, Tusshar Kapoor, indian express

    A bevvy of Bollywood stars including Sonakshi Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana were seen attending Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Super Singh's screening yesterday. Diljit's latest Punjabi film Super Singh released on June 16 amid much fanfare. The film's leading lady Sonam Bajwa was also spotted at the screening.

    Sonakshi who attended the screening later wrote on her Twitter page,"Had lotsa fun watching #supersingh! @diljitdosanjh & @bajwasonam tussi chha gaye! And well done @brat_films... all the best to the team."

    Ayushmann also loved watching Super Singh and shared on his Twitter page, "Watched #SuperSingh. What a fun family entertainer. @diljitdosanjh is a true superstar! Congrats Sajjan Singh ji and Sonam Bajwa."

    We saw some casual bonding between Ayushmann Khurrana and Diljit Dosanjh.

    Diljit Dosanjh smiled for the cameras.

    Sonam Bajwa looked pretty in a casual outfit.

    Tusshar Kapoor also attended the screening.

