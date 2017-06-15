Super Night with Tubelight: Salman Khan, Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar, Mouni Roy. Phew, this show is pure gold

Super Night with Tubelight will definitely be a special one for all Salman Khan fans, But more than Salman, fans are just waiting to see their favorite comedian Sunil Grover on the stage, and back as Dr. Mashoor Gulati. While the special episode, Super Night With Tubelight is making news almost everyday, we have bought a few pictures from the shoot of the show and details of the show which will be telecast on June 18. Salman has chosen Sunil Grover over Kapil Sharma to promote his upcoming Kabir Khan film, which is scheduled for an Eid release. Salman will be here with brother and Tubelight co-star Sohail Khan, and we will also see Mouni Roy, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosle and Chandan Prabhakar.

Super Night with Tubelight is Sunil Grover's comeback on Sony, which hosts Kapil’s show, but only for an episode and one man — Salman Khan. Sunil has refused to appear on Kapil's show after their infamous fight in which Kapil reportedly threw a shoe at Sunil. And as per latest reports, Sunil is returning to comedy but with Kapil's arch rival Krushna Abhishek.

Sunil Grover talked about his return on Sony to DNA and said, "I came back to Sony only for a very special person, Salman Khan. It’s a special show dedicated to his new film Tubelight." Salman seems to be keen to promote his new film Tubelight with Sunil and for that he refused to go on The Kapil Sharma Show without Sunil.

A source informed, "In a dilemma and not willing to offend Salman, the channel decided to do a special show independent of Kapil’s to bring Sunil back for Salman."

Super Night with Tubelight will also see Mouni Roy performing a special number. There was a moment from the show when Mouni and Salman bumped into each other and were left blushing.

Though Sunil Grover is doing live shows after his split with Kapil but he confessed that it is happy to be on television again. "I worked in front of a camera after a while. I must say I enjoyed myself thoroughly."