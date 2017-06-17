Super Night With Tubelight: Five moments of Salman Khan, Sunil Grover show that will leave you in splits

Super Night with Tubelight starring the hit churning machine of Bollywood, Salman Khan along with television's superstars Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale, is one show which has left the television audience excited for June 18. The show will be aired on Sony Entertainment channel at 12 and 9 pm on this Sunday. As the show has ensured Kapil Sharma's show is dropped on Sunday, many are left wondering whether it will be able to attract more viewers to the channel in comparison to Kapil's show or this master stroke by the channel will go in vain. But as we scroll through the many teasers of Salman's show, it appears no less than a blockbuster just like Dabangg Khan's movies. Just to remind you, this weekend is all packed with action and drama with Nach Baliye's semi-final and the ICC Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan.

Doctor Mashoor Gulati aka Sunil Grover will once again be back with his several health tests, like ECG, blood test and sugar test. And the one who has come to his clinic is none other than Salman Khan. Doctor Mashoor Gulati will be performing a surgery on Bollywood's bhaijaan and the things which will come out from his stomach after the surgery will leave the audience in splits just like it left Sallu Bhai rolling on floors.

What a pleasant sight will it be when the Khan brothers, Salman and Sohail will do the hook step of the Radio Song on Super Night With Tubelight.

Mouni Roy will be performing on Salman's chartbusters with the kids of Super Dancers. And as Salman will watch her shake a leg on his various numbers, he will be left with a pleasant smile on his face. Why not, Salman has seen Mouni sweating it out during the rehearsals of the two-hour special episode.

You must have seen Sunil Grover on the hot seat quizzing the guests of The Kapil Sharma Show in his Rinku Bhabhi avatar. But this time he is doing it in Big B's style. Sunil will be on the hot seat as Amitabh Bachchan with Sohail and Salman as the guests on his quiz show. The questions with their hilarious four options will definitely leave you with an aching stomach.