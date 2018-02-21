1 / 7

Hrithik Roshan is currently shooting for the upcoming biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar titled Super 30. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film sheds light on the life of Anand, who trains a batch of 30 underprivileged students for IIT entrance examination every year, free of cost. From the latest photos, it looks like Hrithik has completely immersed himself into the character of the Bihar-based mathematician. The actor also took the internet by storm with his first look from the film where he flaunted his rugged look.