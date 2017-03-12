Sunny Pawar attending Lion screening with his family is heart warming to see

Sunny Pawar, who starred in the Dev Patel film - Lion, came back to Mumbai after attending the 89th Academy Awards in Los Angeles recently. Sunny is presently the hero in his neighbourhood who received a rousing welcome by his family and friends. The little kid who created waves in Hollywood lived a miraculous fairy tale life. Not every day do we see that a kid who grew up in the slums of Mumbai walked the red carpets of prestigious award shows (Oscars, Golden Globe) to become the darling of Hollywood A-listers. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Usually at the screenings of film,s we spot celebrities in their branded clothes stepping out from luxurious cars. But at the screening of Lion, Sunny Pawar was seen with his family and father Dilip Pawar in their most ordinary self and that remained extremely heart warming for the eyes. Lion was an Oscar nominated film this year, where Sunny played the role of young Saroo Brierley who lost his way and came to Kolkata. He was later adopted by an Australian couple. Many years later he found his way back home in Uttar Pradesh with the help of Google Earth. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Lion was based on a true story (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Lion may not have won the Oscar but it still remains one of the best watched out of all the films which were nominated for Oscars 2017. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Sunny Pawar was widely appreciated by his fellow co-stars. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )