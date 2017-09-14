Sunny Leone wows on The Drama Company

Sunny Leone descended on the sets of The Drama Company to promote Bhoomi song Trippy Trippy. The former adult star-turned-actor entered the sets of the show swaying on her popular song, 'Baby Doll'. On the show, the actor revealed that she is a big fan of Bollywood's disco dancer, Mithun Chakraborty and he is the only reason for her being a part of the comedy show. The Drama Company is hosted by Krushna Abhishek and also features comedians Sudesh Lehri, Sanket Bhosle and Sugandha Mishra among others.

Recently, Sunny Leone was spotted at the Mumbai airport with husband Daniel Weber and daughter Nisha Kaur Weber. It was the first time the fans of the Laila of Bollywood got a glimpse of her motherly affection. Talking about her new role of a mother and her daughter, Sunny said how blessed she feels to have Nisha in her life. The actor also talked about her experiences with Nisha and how her little one keeps her on toes with her naughty antics.

Sunny Leone, on the show, revealed that she has grown up watching Mithun's peppy dance numbers and used to wave at him on the screen saying 'Hello'.

From talking about Shah Rukh Khan being her favoutire actor to dancing on her famous songs, Sunny Leone did it all on The Drama Company.

Sunny Leone did everything crazy with the team of The Drama Company.