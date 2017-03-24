Sunny Leone ends her beach vacation, posts scorching pics in bikini

Sunny Leone is on a vacation and that too at a scenic beach in Mexico. The actor, never one to disappoint her fans, shared sizzling photos from this beach holiday of hers and we are not complaining. Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber had gone on a beach holiday to Mexico's Cancun beach. After spending some great time together -- yes, when all of us went through another mind-numbing work week -- Sunny shared her best moments from the beach. Sunny Leone was seen in a full vacation mood. From posing in a bikini to her 'fun on beach', she really had a great time. Scroll on to see all that Sunny did on this vacation! (Source: Photo by Sunny Leone / Instagram )

Sunny seems to have had a good time during this vacation and on its last day, she and Daniel aimed to experience that most of it, until the next time. Sunny was seen chilling on the beach, slow walking on the beach and telling the world that she is having a whale of a time. The year gone by has been good to Sunny and the vacation was well-deserved. (Source: Photo by Sunny Leone / Instagram )

Sunny Leone tagged this holiday destination of hers as, "Heaven". (Source: Photo by Sunny Leone / Instagram )

Daniel's parents had also joined them. Sunny shared a pic with them too and wrote along, "Last dinner with all the webers!! Such a nice time spending time with family. @dirrty99." (Source: Photo by Sunny Leone / Instagram )

She earlier shared a picture where she rocked in a swimsuit, and wrote, "Tan tan tan!!! Yay! Love the sun here! Cancun Mexico!!" (Source: Photo by Sunny Leone / Instagram )