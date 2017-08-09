Sunny Leone’s daughter Nisha made Raksha Bandhan cards for daddy Daniel Weber and we cannot stop looking at her

Small gestures of kids give lifetime memories to their parents. Something similar happened with the Laila of Bollywood Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber when their munchkin Nisha Kaur Weber made beautiful Raksha Bandhan cards for daddy Daniel, her uncles and brothers. Sharing the special moment with her many fans, Sunny captioned the photo, "Nisha made all her Mamaji, brothers and Daddy Raksha Bandan Cards! Lol so sweet! Tradition passing forward! @dirrty99 @yusuf_911 @sunnyrajani @tomasmoucka @anshooluttam @hitendrakapopara & @pyedle." Sunny and Daniel adopted a baby girl who hails from Latur, Maharashtra last month. The new parents were all excited to embark on a new journey of life with the little angel.

In the photo, daddy Daniel is seen gushing over the cute pink card made by daughter Nisha. He is happily posing along with the card and his ear to ear smile is a testimony of how this father is proud of his baby girl.

The 21-month-old Nisha is winning hearts as she is engrossed in making beautiful Raksha Bandhan card for her new family members. The little one is trying her best to hold the crayon and we must say she doing much better than any other kid of her age.

Sunny Leone, without caring about the world, happily adopted Nisha ‘without looking at colour, background and health status’. She was earlier quoted as saying, "We were not brought up here but certain things, on an everyday basis, breaks your heart. While going to the airport, you cross this overpass and see little kids with no clothes, no shoes or no food, and it’s heart-breaking. Maybe, we can’t save every child but can do it for one little girl."

A few days back there were reports of Sunny expecting her first child. However, the actor refuted the rumours. It was later announced that Sunny adopted a baby girl to start her family.