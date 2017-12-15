4 / 11

3. Sapna Choudhary



The Bigg Boss 11 contestant hailing from Haryana was evicted from the controversial reality show a few weeks back. Even before entering the house, Sapna was a well-known Haryanvi singer, dancer and a YouTube sensation. She was famous in North India especially in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab. On Bigg Boss 11, Sapna’s journey was quite interesting. She came out as the strongest personality on the show with her own opinions and stood against what was wrong. Even before her stint concluded on the Salman Khan show, she was roped in for a special song in a film called Journey of Bhangover.