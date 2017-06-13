Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek show is Comedy Company: Everyone who left Kapil Sharma’s show to join this

We hoped against hope that Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma, despite their acrimonious fight in April where Kapil is said to have thrown a shoe at Sunil, will kiss and make up. But now, their break is complete and Sunil Grover has joined hands with Kapil's arch rival Krushna Abhishek for a new show. Tentatively called Comedy Company, the show will have the same format as Kapil Sharma Show. It will be about a theatre and film-mad family which will host celebs as guests in their house.

What will come as a knife to the heart of Kapil Sharma fans is the fact that his former TV family has joined Krushna Abhishek. This includes 'dadi' Ali Asgar, 'teacher' Sugandha Mishra, 'Chandu' Chandan Prabhakar and Sunil Grover. If that is not all, Kapil's alleged former girlfriend Preeti Simoes is also joining the new show.

Sunil Grover despite a public apology from Kapil had refused to return to Kapil Sharma show. He will not be seen on Krushna's show and will be a mainstay there. He had earlier started his own show after a face-off with Kapil Sharma. When the show got very low TRPs, he had joined Kapil again.

Ali Asgar, after keeping mum for a long time, recently opened up about leaving Kapil's show. Instead of blaming it on the infamous fight, Asgar said he left Kapil's show due to creative differences.

Krushna Abhishek and Kapil Sharma have been professional rivals since a long time now. After Kapil left Colors' Comedy Nights With Kapil, Krushna was the host of its replacement show, Comedy Nights Bachao. While Krushna has spoken about Kapil publicly, Kapil has never said anything against him.