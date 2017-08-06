Suniel Shetty’s son and Athiya Shetty’s brother Ahan Shetty spotted at Bastian Hotel

Ahan Shetty was dressed in the time-honoured white-black combination. It will be interesting to see whether the star kid will follow in his father's footsteps and do more action or if he will be a romantic hero.

It remains to be seen whether Ahan Shetty will be able to impress fans with his acting chops.

Ahan Shetty has learned acting in London and will use the skills he has learned there in his debut film. Karan Johar had called him a star in waiting, in a tweet.

Ahan Shetty clearly has the looks that are required for a youngster to become a hero in Bollywood. With a tall frame and muscular body, he surely doesn't lack in the looks department.

Megastar Salman Khan had also welcomed Ahan Shetty by taking to Twitter and saying, "Welcome to the Indian film Industry".

Ahan Shetty was also congratulated by Athiya Shetty when it was announced that he will debut in Bollywood with Sajid Nadiadwala who had tweeted to say that she is proud to be his sister.