Prayer meet of Suniel Shetty’s father: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Kajol in attendance

Suniel Shetty hosted a prayer meet for his late father Veerappa Shetty on Saturday,in Mumbai. Seen here were A-listers of Bollywood who came in to pay their last tribute to Suniel Shetty's father. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with seen with husband Abhishek Bachchan as Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Anupam Kher, Farah Khan and brother Sajid Khan also came to pay their last respect. Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Nanda Bachchan were also seen here. Suniel's father, Veerappa Shetty, died after a prolonged illness at the age of 93 on March 1. Veerappa suffered a paralytic stroke in 2014 and Suniel had converted an entire wing of his residence into an ICU-like medical facility for his benefit. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Abhishek and father Amitabh were among the first few celebrities who were seen at Suniel Shetty's house, post the news. At the prayer meet, Abhishek was seen with wife Aishwarya. Suniel and Jr. Bachchan have a great bond as the duo have shared the screen space in Dus, LOC Kargil, and Rakht. Amitabh Bachchan was not seen at the prayer meet but the rest of the family marked its presence. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Akshay Kumar and Kajol also came to offer condolences to the Shetty family. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Suniel Shetty was accompanied by wife Mana and son Ahaan. Daughter Athiya Shetty was also present there. She earlier posted a tribute for her grandfather on Instagram. "And sometimes even a lifetime isn't enough. Until we meet again.❤️ Thank you for being my grandfather. Hope you're happy and at peace wherever you are. Love you Ajja, will miss you forever," read her post. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Though Amitabh Bachchan was missing here, Abhishek's mother Jaya Bachchan and sister Shweta Nanda Bachchan also came. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Anupam Kher was also seen at the prayer meet. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Farah Khan and brother Sajid Khan too came to stand by Suniel Shetty and family at this sad moment. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)